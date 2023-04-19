X

Brookhaven’s spring events focus on festival, art

By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
19 minutes ago

Town Brookhaven’s Spring Festival on the Town is 6-8:30 p.m. April 20 on the green space.

For all ages, attractions for this first event will include a petting zoo, face painting, do-it-yourself spring craft activity, music, yard games, a customized tote bag station, a spring photo area and a popsicle/lemonade stand.

To support local artists, Brookhaven’s Art Pop Up + Shop will be April 27 to May 21 at 705 Town Blvd., Suite R440 between Explore Brookhaven and The Flying Biscuit.

An opening reception will be 6-8 p.m. April 28.

Hours and days are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays and noon-5 p.m. Sundays.

More details can be found at facebook.com/TownBrookhaven or TownBrookhaven.net.

