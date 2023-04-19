Brookhaven’s spring events focus on festival, art

For all ages, attractions for this first event will include a petting zoo, face painting, do-it-yourself spring craft activity, music, yard games, a customized tote bag station, a spring photo area and a popsicle/lemonade stand.

To support local artists, Brookhaven’s Art Pop Up + Shop will be April 27 to May 21 at 705 Town Blvd., Suite R440 between Explore Brookhaven and The Flying Biscuit.