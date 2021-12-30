Hamburger icon
Brookhaven hosts MLK Day Dinner, Program on Jan. 17

Again this year because of COVID-19, "dinner in a bag" will be served for the city's MLK Day Dinner and Program at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 17 in the Apple Valley Road parking lot of the Brookhaven MARTA station, 1268 Apple Valley Road NE. (Courtesy of Brookhaven)
Again this year because of COVID-19, "dinner in a bag" will be served for the city's MLK Day Dinner and Program at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 17 in the Apple Valley Road parking lot of the Brookhaven MARTA station, 1268 Apple Valley Road NE. (Courtesy of Brookhaven)

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
11 minutes ago

Brookhaven will host its sixth annual MLK Day Dinner and Program at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 17 in the Apple Valley Road parking lot of the Brookhaven MARTA station, 1268 Apple Valley Road NE.

The event will include featured speakers and “dinner in a bag.”

In past years before last January, the event was held at the Lynwood Community Center - once the site of the segregated Lynwood Schools whose students integrated into the DeKalb School System in 1968.

Due to COVID-19 health regulations, a different format was adopted last year.

Again, event planners have opted for the outdoor MARTA parking lot to allow guests to dine in their vehicles and view speakers on a stage that will be set up in the parking lot.

“I am excited that we are returning to last year’s format for one of Brookhaven’s most popular events,” said District 1 City Councilwoman Linley Jones.

“Adapting this to an outdoor venue only added to the energy and inspiration of the evening, and I invite the public to join us,” Jones added.

The keynote speaker for 2022 will be Pat Martin, a Lynwood Park community leader and one of the Lynwood School Trailblazers.

Additional speakers and performers will be announced soon.

At $10 each, tickets can be purchased by calling 404-637-0542 or visiting the Lynwood Community Center, 3360 Osborne Road, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Fridays.

Information: tinyurl.com/BrookhavenMLKDay

