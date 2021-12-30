Brookhaven hosts MLK Day Dinner, Program on Jan. 17

Brookhaven will host its sixth annual MLK Day Dinner and Program at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 17 in the Apple Valley Road parking lot of the Brookhaven MARTA station, 1268 Apple Valley Road NE.
The event will include featured speakers and “dinner in a bag.”
In past years before last January, the event was held at the Lynwood Community Center - once the site of the segregated Lynwood Schools whose students integrated into the DeKalb School System in 1968.
Due to COVID-19 health regulations, a different format was adopted last year.
Again, event planners have opted for the outdoor MARTA parking lot to allow guests to dine in their vehicles and view speakers on a stage that will be set up in the parking lot.
“I am excited that we are returning to last year’s format for one of Brookhaven’s most popular events,” said District 1 City Councilwoman Linley Jones.
“Adapting this to an outdoor venue only added to the energy and inspiration of the evening, and I invite the public to join us,” Jones added.
The keynote speaker for 2022 will be Pat Martin, a Lynwood Park community leader and one of the Lynwood School Trailblazers.
Additional speakers and performers will be announced soon.
At $10 each, tickets can be purchased by calling 404-637-0542 or visiting the Lynwood Community Center, 3360 Osborne Road, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Fridays.
Information: tinyurl.com/BrookhavenMLKDay
About the Author