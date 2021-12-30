Brookhaven hosts MLK Day Dinner, Program on Jan. 17

“I am excited that we are returning to last year’s format for one of Brookhaven’s most popular events,” said District 1 City Councilwoman Linley Jones.

“Adapting this to an outdoor venue only added to the energy and inspiration of the evening, and I invite the public to join us,” Jones added.

The keynote speaker for 2022 will be Pat Martin, a Lynwood Park community leader and one of the Lynwood School Trailblazers.

Additional speakers and performers will be announced soon.

At $10 each, tickets can be purchased by calling 404-637-0542 or visiting the Lynwood Community Center, 3360 Osborne Road, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Fridays.

Information: tinyurl.com/BrookhavenMLKDay