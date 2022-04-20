Brookhaven pays $5.4M to buy, repurpose police HQ

The city used $4.6 million to buy the building and property, and the council approved another $800,000 for building renovations and upgrades.

The city is currently building a new public safety building at 1793 Briarwood Road, which will be completed this summer. The police department and court functions will move there once the construction is finished.

The development services building is estimated to be ready by 2023, and it’ll become the new home for several city departments, including public works, economic development, community development, planning and zoning, permitting, inspections and code enforcement. The building will also serve as a dedicated space for the Brookhaven Planning Commission and Board of Appeals.