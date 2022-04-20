Brookhaven pays $5.4M to buy, repurpose police HQ

Brookhaven is buying the property it currently leases for its police headquarters and municipal court so it can one day be transformed into a development services building.
The City Council recently approved the use of $5.4 million to purchase the land, located at 2665 Buford Highway, and renovate it. In a news release, the city touted that the 16,268-square foot building is in a convenient location for residents, allowing easier access to most city services.
City Manager Christian Sigman said during the April 12 meeting that the vision for the property is a “one-stop shop” for conducting city business — from meetings with developers to zoning debates.
“It’s an exciting acquisition and another meaningful step in the maturation of the City of Brookhaven,” said John Ernst, mayor of the city incorporated in 2012.
The city used $4.6 million to buy the building and property, and the council approved another $800,000 for building renovations and upgrades.
The city is currently building a new public safety building at 1793 Briarwood Road, which will be completed this summer. The police department and court functions will move there once the construction is finished.
The development services building is estimated to be ready by 2023, and it’ll become the new home for several city departments, including public works, economic development, community development, planning and zoning, permitting, inspections and code enforcement. The building will also serve as a dedicated space for the Brookhaven Planning Commission and Board of Appeals.
