Brookhaven begins public input process for City Centre Master Plan

“Public input is important in this process as the Brookhaven City Centre will guide future developments in the area around the Brookhaven MARTA Station for years to come,” said City Manager Christian Sigman. “The plan will provide a frame of reference to help determine what we all want the City’s central area to become.”

Residents can visit www.sycamore.mysocialpinpoint.com/brookhaven/public-meeting-1 to register for either of the meetings. The same material will be presented at both sessions, and will include an introduction of the project team, process and timeline, and how to stay involved.