Brookhaven begins public input process for City Centre Master Plan

The City of Brookhaven will host the first in a series of virtual public input meetings for the City Centre Master Plan on Thursday, Dec. 3, from 1 to 2 p.m. and 6 to 7 p.m., according to a press release.
“Public input is important in this process as the Brookhaven City Centre will guide future developments in the area around the Brookhaven MARTA Station for years to come,” said City Manager Christian Sigman. “The plan will provide a frame of reference to help determine what we all want the City’s central area to become.”
Residents can visit www.sycamore.mysocialpinpoint.com/brookhaven/public-meeting-1 to register for either of the meetings. The same material will be presented at both sessions, and will include an introduction of the project team, process and timeline, and how to stay involved.
Additional input meetings will be announced through Fall of 2021, and an interactive project website will be launched soon that will include initial project documents, an interactive mapping site, and community survey and forum.
Additionally, a “Drop In Center” will be available for residents to visit in person Dec. 7-11, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Brookhaven City Hall, 4362 Peachtree Road. The center will be a self-guided extension of the online experience and will include project packets and interactive stations. The following COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place: Participants will be limited to eight at a time and will be required to wear a mask, sanitize their hands upon entry, maintain 6 feet of distance from other guests, and will be asked to keep their visits to 15 minutes.
