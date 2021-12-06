Black teen males invited to free DeKalb Lock-in on Dec. 10

Among those participating will be some of DeKalb’s male professionals, civic leaders, attorneys and community members.

“The needs of our male youth are not completely addressed by modern education,” said Andre Deas, president of DeKalb County 100 Black Men. “Increasingly, our teen males need mentors and a support system to cope with the pressures of their home life and environments.”

Topics of discussion will include “Am I My Brother’s Keeper?,” “Ignorance Is No Defense,” “Mental & Social Preparedness” and “A Call to Manhood.”

Program participants will enjoy games, trivia, food trucks and fellowship.

Transportation is available and parents are encouraged to register their children for free by visiting LockInForLife.com/registration.