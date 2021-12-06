Black teen males invited to free DeKalb Lock-in on Dec. 10

Black teen males are invited to attend the free DeKalb Lock-in from 6-10 p.m. Dec. 10 at Redan High School, 5247 Redan Road, Stone Mountain.
The event will feature food, interactive panel discussions, bonding and mentors to support teen males.
DeKalb Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson will partner with the DeKalb County School District and the DeKalb County 100 Black Men to host the 3rd Annual Lock-in for Life to promote healthy relationships among middle and high school teen males.
“The Lock-in for Life has a core focus of youth empowerment - a process in which children and young people are encouraged to take charge of their lives,” Cochran-Johnson said. “Youth can do this by addressing their situation, taking action to improve their access to resources and transforming their consciousness through their beliefs, values and attitudes.”
In addition to promoting the mentorship of DeKalb County’s male teens, the event also will address bonding, social preparedness, soft skills, critical life skills and conflict resolution.
Among those participating will be some of DeKalb’s male professionals, civic leaders, attorneys and community members.
“The needs of our male youth are not completely addressed by modern education,” said Andre Deas, president of DeKalb County 100 Black Men. “Increasingly, our teen males need mentors and a support system to cope with the pressures of their home life and environments.”
Topics of discussion will include “Am I My Brother’s Keeper?,” “Ignorance Is No Defense,” “Mental & Social Preparedness” and “A Call to Manhood.”
Program participants will enjoy games, trivia, food trucks and fellowship.
Transportation is available and parents are encouraged to register their children for free by visiting LockInForLife.com/registration.
