Avondale Estates Work Day moved to March 12

Ivy needs to be removed from the nearly 100-year-old Abelia hedge in Avondale Estates - with the Community Work Day moved to March 12. (Courtesy of Avondale Estates)

Credit: City of Avondale Estates

Ivy needs to be removed from the nearly 100-year-old Abelia hedge in Avondale Estates - with the Community Work Day moved to March 12. (Courtesy of Avondale Estates)

Credit: City of Avondale Estates

Credit: City of Avondale Estates

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

About 50 to 100 volunteers are needed on March 12 for a Community Work Day in Avondale Estates to remove plants from the city’s nearly 100-year-old Abelia hedge that are choking the hedge.

Separating South and North Avondale Roads, the hedge needs removal of old canes to allow air and light to encourage new growth.

The next step involves removing ivy, honeysuckle and briars that are choking the hedge.

To help with the city’s three-year rejuvenation plan for the Abelias, volunteers will assist the city and Gardeners for the Common Good.

Asked to bring gloves, pruners (optional) and refillable water bottles, volunteers can earn community service hours.

Experienced gardeners also are needed to help instruct the volunteers.

To register, visit AvondaleEstates.org.

Carolyn Cunningham
