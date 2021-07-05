Avondale Estates tree inventory process to start this week

On July 6, Davey Resource Group will begin an inventory of trees located in all public spaces in the City of Avondale Estates, according to a press release.
This effort will be headed by Jay West, who has been the City’s contracted Tree Officer for several years. The completed inventory will provide the City with data regarding the condition of existing trees, allowing for a data-driven, proactive maintenance and planting plan.
There should be no need for workers to come onto private property.
DRG has inventoried trees for communities, park districts, HOAs, and campuses throughout the United States for over 25 years. The inventories tell how many trees clients are managing and help them to prioritize tree maintenance workloads, estimate budgets, and understand the dynamics of their urban forests.
This inventory project is a Geographic Information System (GIS)-based inventory of maintained trees, planting sites, and stumps located along street rights-of-way and in parks. Based on estimates provided in a recent Landscape Maintenance Schedule, DRG has projected that city streets may have at least 1,370 trees and parks and an additional 1,180 trees.
During the inventory, DRG will perform an inspection of each inventoried tree that follows the American National Standards Institute tree risk assessment. It will include a 360-degree ground-based visual inspection of the crown, trunk, trunk flare, above ground roots, and site conditions around the tree in relation to targets. The assessment only includes conditions that are detected from the ground; internal, belowground, and upper crown factors cannot be assessed and may remain largely undetected.
The specified period for the risk assessment is one year. The risk component of this inventory and evaluation is to maintain compliance with the most recent standards and practices in the arboricultural industry.