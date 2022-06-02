Avondale Estates to get affordable housing development for seniors

The property is currently an auto repair shop that’s primarily filled with impounded cars. In application materials, the developer said the property is “a longstanding eye-sore of the community,” adding that the property will be cleared of the junked cars during the development process.

Located half a mile from the city’s MARTA station, the apartments will be reserved for people 65 and older who meet certain income requirements. Each tenant must make between 40% and 80% of the area median income (AMI). For a household of one person, they would have to make between $27,000 and $54,000 to qualify under U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development estimates.

The project will be partially financed by using low income housing tax credits, the developer said.