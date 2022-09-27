Avondale Estates survey about Covington Highway

An online survey is being conducted by the city of Avondale Estates about development of the Covington Highway corridor.
City officials are starting to develop long-term planning for Covington Highway, the main thoroughfare on the city’s eastern side.
The highway has limited pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure, but it is a short walk from the Kensington MARTA station.
This corridor has underdeveloped properties and institutional owners - some of whom are looking at future redevelopment opportunities, according to a city statement.
To prepare for further development along the corridor, city officials plan to build upon existing long-term planning documents to address multi-modal transportation connectivity along the corridor and opportunities for open space, the statement added.
The effort will evaluate recommended site design and building mass, scale and height and explore desired uses with area property owners and community members.
Presentation: bit.ly/3eUwYlC
Survey: surveymonkey.com/r/CovingtonHwy
