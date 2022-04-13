Avondale Estates State of City address scheduled for April 21

The State of the City address will be given at 6 p.m. April 21 in Avondale Estates.
Mayor Jonathan Elmore will be joined by the city commissioners at the new Town Green, where a sneak peek will be given before its official opening.
This park area is part of the five acres owned by the city and the Downtown Development Authority.
Concept 9, which was designed by architect and local resident Sheri Locke, was selected by the city’s residents from the 11 submitted in 2017 as the foundation for this effort.
More upcoming April events in Avondale Estates include:
- Avondale Estates Garden Club Annual Plant Sale. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 16. Lawn in front of the Avondale Estates Community Club, 59 Lakeshore Drive. Cash, checks and credit cards are welcome. facebook.com/aegardenclub
- Easter Parade of Antique Automobiles. 2:30 p.m. April 17. Hosting is the Peach State Cadillac and LaSalle Club. Among the participants will be 50 or more cars from the AACA, Model A Restorers Club, Early Ford V-8 Club, Cadillac Club and other antique car clubs. They will assemble behind City Hall and be led through the residential neighborhood by the Avondale Estates Police, ending at Dewey Brown Plaza on South Avondale. There light refreshments will be served.
- Avondale ACTion Celebrates Earth Day. 6-7:30 p.m. April 20. Willis Park, 51 Dartmouth Ave., Avondale Estates. Celebrate the 52nd anniversary of Earth Day with Avondale ACTion by winning prizes, eating Happy Earth Day cake and finding out which local businesses emphasize earth-friendly business practices. The theme for this year’s Earth Day is “Invest in Our Planet.” Ideas can be found at bit.ly/3x4uEzE, including the Plastic Bottle Reduction Challenge and children’s coloring pages to win prizes.
For more information, visit AvondaleEstates.org/2430/Plan-a-Park-Process.
About the Author
Editors' Picks