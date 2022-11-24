Avondale Estates sets Tree Lighting for Nov. 28

In Avondale Estates, the first Town Green Tree Lighting, 64 N. Avondale Road, is scheduled at 6 p.m. Nov. 28.
Ballerinas from the DeKalb School of the Arts will perform dances from the Nutcracker.
The Decatur Avondale Children’s Choir will lead the audience in a sing-along after their performance.
During December - also on the Town Green, the first three Wednesdays will feature different performers each week along with festive drinks and treats.
Winter Wanderland will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 10 at the city’s participating businesses.
Meet Santa at The Lost Druid, Elsa at Finders Keepers and the Art-Bominal Snowman at Little Tree Art Studio.
For more information, visit facebook.com/ExploreAvondaleGa or AvondaleEstates.org.
