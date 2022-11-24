ajc logo
Avondale Estates sets Tree Lighting for Nov. 28

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
18 minutes ago

In Avondale Estates, the first Town Green Tree Lighting, 64 N. Avondale Road, is scheduled at 6 p.m. Nov. 28.

Ballerinas from the DeKalb School of the Arts will perform dances from the Nutcracker.

The Decatur Avondale Children’s Choir will lead the audience in a sing-along after their performance.

During December - also on the Town Green, the first three Wednesdays will feature different performers each week along with festive drinks and treats.

Winter Wanderland will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 10 at the city’s participating businesses.

Meet Santa at The Lost Druid, Elsa at Finders Keepers and the Art-Bominal Snowman at Little Tree Art Studio.

For more information, visit facebook.com/ExploreAvondaleGa or AvondaleEstates.org.

