Avondale Estates sets public meetings on proposed property tax increase

All concerned citizens are invited to the public hearing on this tax increase to be held at noon, Wednesday, June 16 at Avondale Estates City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza, Avondale Estates. Times and places of additional public hearings on this tax increase are 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 23 and 6 p.m. Wednesday June 30 at Avondale Estates City Hall.

This tentative increase will result in a millage rate of 9.8 mills, an increase of 0.202 mills. Without this tentative tax increase, the millage rate will be no more than 9.598 mills. The proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $400,000 is approximately $32. The proposed tax increase for non-homestead property with a fair market value of $525,000 is approximately $36.