Avondale Estates sets public meetings on proposed property tax increase

The Governing Authority of the City of Avondale Estates has tentatively adopted a 2021 millage rate which will require an increase in property taxes by 2.10 percent, according to a press release.
All concerned citizens are invited to the public hearing on this tax increase to be held at noon, Wednesday, June 16 at Avondale Estates City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza, Avondale Estates. Times and places of additional public hearings on this tax increase are 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 23 and 6 p.m. Wednesday June 30 at Avondale Estates City Hall.
This tentative increase will result in a millage rate of 9.8 mills, an increase of 0.202 mills. Without this tentative tax increase, the millage rate will be no more than 9.598 mills. The proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $400,000 is approximately $32. The proposed tax increase for non-homestead property with a fair market value of $525,000 is approximately $36.
The purpose of the hearings is to allow public input on the level of service desired by residents and businesses, as well as the millage rate necessary to maintain those services. Over the past three years, City General Fund costs increased by an average of 2.18 percent, so a similar increase in the dollar amount collected from property tax is likely necessary to maintain the same level of service to City residents and businesses in 2021.
Information: avondaleestates.org