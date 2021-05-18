Avondale Estates seeks to establish city arboretum with granite markers

The supplier, D&S Monuments in Dalton, is ready to take orders for additional markers which are 8-inch by 8-inch by 6-inch granite blocks engraved with the botanical name and common name of the tree.

All the city needs is the funds to do so, and is encouraging residents to help by purchasing a marker. The cost of each marker is $70 (if the city orders 30 or more). The Arboretum Board’s partner, Avondale Estates Garden Club, has agreed to accept and keep an accounting of all donated funds.

To make a donation for a granite tree marker:

By check: Make your check payable to AEGC with a memo noting it is for the Avondale Arboretum and mail it to the Club’s treasurer, Peg Wyse, at 1 Lakeshore Plaza, Avondale Estates, GA 30002

By PayPal: send a $72.64 (the extra $2.64 is to cover PayPal’s transaction fee) PayPal payment to AEGC using the address aegardenclub1932@gmail.com. and noting that the payment is for the Avondale Arboretum.

Once the Arboretum Board has raised $2,100 (the cost of 30 markers), it will place the order.

Information: Arboretum Board Chairman Steve Sanchez at ssanchez@hgor.com.