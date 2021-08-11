Avondale Estates seeks members for zoning board, tree board

Per the new zoning code, the Planning, Architecture, Zoning Board needs two additional members. These members must be Avondale Estates residents with an expertise in architecture, landscape architecture, urban planning, or an applicable design field and should have demonstrated special interest, competence, or knowledge in urban design and city planning. Duties of the PAZB can be found in the city’s zoning code at https://www.avondaleestates.org/DocumentCenter/View/1412/Zoning-Ordinance-Adopted-July-28-2021-PDF

Feel free to email City Clerk Gina Hill at ghill@avondaleestates.org with any questions.