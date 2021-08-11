ajc logo
Avondale Estates seeks members for zoning board, tree board

The city of Avondale Estates has openings on its Planning, Architecture, Zoning Board and Tree Board. Applications are due by the end of the month.
DeKalb County
By Juanita Love for the AJC
56 minutes ago

The city of Avondale Estates has openings on two citywide boards, according to a press release. Additional members are being sought for the Planning, Architecture, Zoning Board as well as the Tree Board.

Per the new zoning code, the Planning, Architecture, Zoning Board needs two additional members. These members must be Avondale Estates residents with an expertise in architecture, landscape architecture, urban planning, or an applicable design field and should have demonstrated special interest, competence, or knowledge in urban design and city planning. Duties of the PAZB can be found in the city’s zoning code at https://www.avondaleestates.org/DocumentCenter/View/1412/Zoning-Ordinance-Adopted-July-28-2021-PDF

Feel free to email City Clerk Gina Hill at ghill@avondaleestates.org with any questions.

If one of the things that drew you to Avondale Estates was the tree canopy, then you might be a great fit for the city’s Tree Board. Openings on the board need to be filled with residents who want to maintain and improve our tree canopy. More specifics can be found in the city’s ordinance governing the Tree Board.

The first event will be the annual tree planting in conjunction with Trees Atlanta 9 a.m. to noon on Nov. 20.

Those interested may apply for either board at: https://www.avondaleestates.org/FormCenter/Applications-7/Application-for-Board-or-Commission-Appo-57

Deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31.

