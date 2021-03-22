Avondale Estates seeks input for updates to comprehensive plan

The City of Avondale Estates is listening and wants to hear what the community has to say with a survey designed to update the Comprehensive Plan, according to a press release.
This plan reflects the community’s values and goals, guides short- and long-term growth, redevelopment, and preservation, and lays out implementation strategies. Last updated in 2016, the CDP is updated every five years by Georgia law.
The time to update for Avondale Estates is now.
The survey asks questions of residents, business owners, visitors, and other stakeholders about land use, housing, economic development, and other quality of life issues. Data gathered from this process, future public workshops and direction from the steering committee will provide the Board of Mayor and Commissioners the input necessary to development a complete and thoughtful plan.
To participate in the survey, visit publicinput.com/cityofavondaleestates and click on the survey tab. There are a variety of multiple choice, short answer, ranking, and other interactive questions to solicit input.
Information: avondaleestates.org