Avondale Estates seeks board member

Avondale Estates city officials are seeking to fill a vacancy on the Planning, Architecture and Zoning Board. (Courtesy of Avondale Estates)

Credit: City of Avondale Estates

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
20 minutes ago

The Planning, Architecture and Zoning Board (PAZB) for Avondale Estates has a vacancy.

As needed, the PAZB meets on the third Monday of the month.

The board reviews and makes recommendations to applicants, who are requesting a change in their land use.

Board members also make recommendations to the Board of Mayor and Commissioners, who make the final decision to approve or deny an applicant’s request during a public hearing on the proposal.

Appointed by the Board of Mayor and Commissioners, PAZB members serve four-year terms.

Application: bit.ly/3gSPvwa

Carolyn Cunningham
