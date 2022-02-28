Avondale Estates seeks board member

The Planning, Architecture and Zoning Board (PAZB) for Avondale Estates has a vacancy.
As needed, the PAZB meets on the third Monday of the month.
The board reviews and makes recommendations to applicants, who are requesting a change in their land use.
Board members also make recommendations to the Board of Mayor and Commissioners, who make the final decision to approve or deny an applicant’s request during a public hearing on the proposal.
Appointed by the Board of Mayor and Commissioners, PAZB members serve four-year terms.
Application: bit.ly/3gSPvwa
