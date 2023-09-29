Avondale Estates reschedules fireworks to Oct. 8

Avondale Estates officials are planning their make-up of the Fourth of July fireworks show at 8 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Town Green, 64 N. Avondale Road.

The fireworks show will begin promptly after the Weekend Wind Down concert, featuring Gurufish.

Beginning at 5 p.m., the free event will include the concert, starting at 6 p.m.

On July 4, the original fireworks show was cut short because downpours damaged a large portion of the fireworks.

Parking is available on streets in the downtown district unless otherwise marked.

Public parking lots are located off of Lake Street and at City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza.

Respect the city’s businesses by not parking in their parking lots during their business hours.

See more details at AvondaleEstates.org.