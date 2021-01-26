Avondale Estates presents Downtown Urban Design analysis

The City of Avondale Estates and the Downtown Development Authority contracted with Lord Aeck Sargent to conduct a technical urban design analysis that works off the current downtown master plan, the newly adopted street grid, and the proposed downtown zoning code. This technical analysis provides the City with a tool to see how our different planning actions are coming together to create a fabulous downtown. The analysis took into consideration stormwater, bike paths, and parking options. And maybe most importantly, the team modeled potential development based on the street grid and the proposed zoning codes.