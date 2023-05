Applications are open for the 4th of July Parade entries in Avondale Estates.

The deadline is June 4, with no charge for participation.

Drivers in the parade must be at least age 18 and have a valid driver’s license.

Parade rules may be viewed at bit.ly/3BLho3H.

Apply at bit.ly/3OphDZZ.

Pictures from the 2019 parade may be viewed at bit.ly/3MdImWI.