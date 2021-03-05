Avondale Estates North Woods Plans to be presented March 16

The Northwoods at Lake Avondale Project is a stormwater mitigation project to prevent erosion in the Northwoods and to reduce sediment and pollutants into Lake Avondale. The project uses green infrastructure features that will slow and filter stormwater entering the Northwoods from Berkeley Road and provide visual enhancement. Paths and an accessible trail within the Northwoods will provide educational and passive recreation opportunities for citizens and visitors to enjoy this treasured resource. The project is funded in part by a grant from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Land, Water. and Conservation Fund (LWCF).

Long Engineering (Long) and Lord Aeck Sargent, the engineering and design consultant team for the project, recently completed topographic and wetland surveys, as well as an extensive tree survey of the Northwoods. The surveys, particularly the inventory of large trees, will inform the design and placement of trails and green infrastructure facilities for slowing and filtering stormwater before entering Lake Avondale, to be the least impactful to our trees.