Avondale Estates North Woods Plans to be presented March 16

Long Engineering and Lord Aeck Sargent have progressed on their design of potential layouts and routes for the proposed stormwater infrastructure and pedestrian trails within the North Woods area, according to a press release.
The Northwoods at Lake Avondale Project is a stormwater mitigation project to prevent erosion in the Northwoods and to reduce sediment and pollutants into Lake Avondale. The project uses green infrastructure features that will slow and filter stormwater entering the Northwoods from Berkeley Road and provide visual enhancement. Paths and an accessible trail within the Northwoods will provide educational and passive recreation opportunities for citizens and visitors to enjoy this treasured resource. The project is funded in part by a grant from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Land, Water. and Conservation Fund (LWCF).
Long Engineering (Long) and Lord Aeck Sargent, the engineering and design consultant team for the project, recently completed topographic and wetland surveys, as well as an extensive tree survey of the Northwoods. The surveys, particularly the inventory of large trees, will inform the design and placement of trails and green infrastructure facilities for slowing and filtering stormwater before entering Lake Avondale, to be the least impactful to our trees.
The City’s LWCF grant, from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, will help fund construction of the project, to scheduled to begin in mid-June 2021. The consultant team will also present their design plans at an upcoming information session, via Zoom, at 6 p.m. on March 16.
Access this session via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86817372552 or by calling (audio only) 301-715-8592 Webinar ID: 868 1737 2552.