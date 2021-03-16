Avondale Estates nonprofit hosts virtual BINGO fundraiser

The Avondale Woman’s Club is hosting a fundraiser with Virtual Bingo via Zoom, according to a press release.
The event takes place 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 18.
There will be lots of fabulous prizes from local merchants. Special Thank You to Avondale Pizza Cafe, The Beer Growler, Cabi Women’s Clothing, Feather Nail Bar, Finders Keepers, Garage Door Studio, Outrageouz You, Pine Street Market, Pop Up Flowers, Savage Pizza, Skip’s Chicago Dogs, Taylor’d Bar-B-Q, Williams & Roy Salon and other Avondale Estates residents and businesses who have graciously donated gift cards, prizes and/or services.
They will play five to seven games so there are many chances to win fabulous prizes! Bingo cards are $5 each or three for $10 and can be purchased two different ways:
- Zelle payment to AvondaleWomansClub@gmail.com.
- Check made payable to Avondale Woman’s Club- c/o Jody Harris- 2996 Majestic Circle to arrive by Wednesday, March 17.
Please RSVP to erika.c.brown@gmail.com
Bingo Cards and Zoom links will be sent out the afternoon of March 18 to all who have purchased Bingo cards.