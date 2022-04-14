Avondale Estates name new police chief after failed accreditation attempt

The department had an “overwhelming lack of documentation” alongside problems with evidence storage and training, according to the rejection. The 28-page report said more than one-third of the department’s 139 documented standards did not meet the requirements for certification. The failed review prompted Lt. Duanne Thompson, who oversaw the department’s accreditation efforts, to resign and Thomas to retire, leading to Capt. Paul Conroy’s promotion to acting chief.

The failed accreditation bid was part of a larger effort by the city to change its policing reputation, which activists say includes a history of racial bias and overzealous ticketing.

Hess said he’s ready to take on the job.

“I am excited to join the City of Avondale Estates Police Department and take what I have learned from numerous mentors to grow the police department through the best practices of modern policing,” Hess said in the release. “I believe the police department will be an example for other small agencies through community relations and fair and impartial policing.”