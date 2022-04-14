Avondale Estates name new police chief after failed accreditation attempt

Avondale Estates will have a new top cop to lead the department past a tumultuous period.
Harry Hess will become the city’s next chief of police on April 26, the city said in a news release. He’ll take over the department after its previous chief retired in the wake of a botched state accreditation attempt.
Since 2004, Hess has worked at many metro Atlanta law enforcement agencies, including Doraville and Morrow. He’s been assistant chief of police in nearby Clarkston since 2019, so he’ll only need to travel about three miles to assume his new role.
“Harry Hess not only brings a wealth of experience to the city, but he has the personality to connect with the community,” City Manager Patrick Bryant said in the release. “I believe Harry is the person to lead the department into the future and strengthen the trust our residents and neighboring communities have with our police department.”
Lynn Thomas retired as Avondale Estate’s police chief last September after the city’s accreditation application was denied in disastrous fashion. The voluntary accreditation process certifies that local police agencies have well-documented, state-approved policies, procedures and training programs, but the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police said Avondale Estates wasn’t close to meeting those standards.
The department had an “overwhelming lack of documentation” alongside problems with evidence storage and training, according to the rejection. The 28-page report said more than one-third of the department’s 139 documented standards did not meet the requirements for certification. The failed review prompted Lt. Duanne Thompson, who oversaw the department’s accreditation efforts, to resign and Thomas to retire, leading to Capt. Paul Conroy’s promotion to acting chief.
The failed accreditation bid was part of a larger effort by the city to change its policing reputation, which activists say includes a history of racial bias and overzealous ticketing.
Hess said he’s ready to take on the job.
“I am excited to join the City of Avondale Estates Police Department and take what I have learned from numerous mentors to grow the police department through the best practices of modern policing,” Hess said in the release. “I believe the police department will be an example for other small agencies through community relations and fair and impartial policing.”
About the Author