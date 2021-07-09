Avondale Estates moves forward with Town Green project

In addition to the new park, the City will address stormwater and reconnect the street network, generating a new focal point for Downtown Avondale. The Town Green will extend from North Avondale Road on the South to the proposed Washington-Parry Connector on the North. The new road, which is between Oak and Lake Streets, will provide for circulation through the downtown.

The overall design for the park kicked off in 2017 with a community-based competition for the best potential layout and concept. Sherri Locke, an Avondale Estates resident and architect with Stevens and Wilkinson, submitted the winning concept. Building off the Locke’s concept, architects from Stevens and Wilkinson and landscape architects from Site Solutions further refined the concept into its current iteration with feedback and participation from residents and other stakeholders.