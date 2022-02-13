Avondale Estates hosts tree planting on Feb. 18

The city of Avondale Estates will celebrate its 39th year as a “tree city” on Georgia’s Arbor Day, Feb. 18.
In cooperation with the Avondale Estates Garden Club (AEGC), a native American flowering dogwood tree will be planted on the verge at 30 Lakeshore Drive.
The event is open to all.
As an approved tree on the city’s tree ordinance, the native dogwood will support other species in the ecosystem.
AEGC annually donates $150 to the city for the purchase of the tree in memory of club members or their spouses who have passed away.
Information: AvondaleEstates.org
