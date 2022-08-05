Avondale Estates hosts August events

From 5-7 p.m. Aug. 16 at Avondale Estates City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza, the open house will concern Laredo Drive and capital projects.

To promote conversations between the city’s residents and police officers, Coffee with a Cop will be held from 7-9 a.m. Aug. 17 at Banjo Coffee, 38 N. Avondale Road, Avondale Estates.