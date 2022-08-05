ajc logo
Avondale Estates hosts August events

Avondale Estates officials will present two events on Aug. 16 and 17.

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
16 minutes ago

Avondale Estates officials will host an open house on Aug. 16 and Coffee with a Cop on Aug. 17.

From 5-7 p.m. Aug. 16 at Avondale Estates City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza, the open house will concern Laredo Drive and capital projects.

To promote conversations between the city’s residents and police officers, Coffee with a Cop will be held from 7-9 a.m. Aug. 17 at Banjo Coffee, 38 N. Avondale Road, Avondale Estates.

For information, visit AvondaleEstates.org or BanjoCoffee.com.

