Avondale Estates has new tree map

Avondale Estates now has an interactive tree inventory map.
Jay West, the city’s tree officer, has completed an inventory of trees in parks, right-of-ways and other green spaces.
Based on the inventory, a management plan is under development.
When complete, this plan will save tax dollars by focusing on pruning, mulching and maintenance to keep trees alive and healthy rather than relying on reactive, more costly removals of dying and diseased trees, according to West.
There are 3,623 calculated trees in the city.
Benefits from the trees include $149,540.51 in total yearly ecological benefits that include nearly $4,156 in greenhouse gas benefits; almost $46,551 in water benefits; $17,822 in energy benefits; nearly $6,813 in air quality benefits and almost $74,199 in property benefits.
With Trees Atlanta and volunteers on Nov. 20, the city planted 72 trees as its largest tree-planting effort, especially large trees such as beech, oak, elm and black gum.
See Avondale Estates’ trees on the city’s tree inventory interactive map at bit.ly/3CsHMO3.
About the Author