Avondale Estates gives updates on Northwoods Stormwater Project

Long Engineering and Lord Aeck Sargent, the engineering and design consultant team for the project, recently completed topographic and wetland surveys, as well as an extensive tree survey of the Northwoods, according to a press release.

The surveys, particularly the inventory of large trees, will inform the design and placement of trails and green infrastructure facilities for slowing and filtering stormwater before entering Lake Avondale, to be the least impactful to the trees. The City’s Land, Water, and Conservation Fund grant, from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, will help fund construction of the project, scheduled to begin in mid-June.