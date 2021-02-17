Avondale Estates gives updates on Northwoods Stormwater Project

Avondale Estates residents who have visited the Northwoods at Lake Avondale recently, may have noticed the white and pink tags hanging from branches of understory trees. Additionally, every large tree has a shiny blue medallion on its trunk, with a number that corresponds to a tree inventory to document size, tree species, and condition of the tree.
Long Engineering and Lord Aeck Sargent, the engineering and design consultant team for the project, recently completed topographic and wetland surveys, as well as an extensive tree survey of the Northwoods, according to a press release.
The surveys, particularly the inventory of large trees, will inform the design and placement of trails and green infrastructure facilities for slowing and filtering stormwater before entering Lake Avondale, to be the least impactful to the trees. The City’s Land, Water, and Conservation Fund grant, from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, will help fund construction of the project, scheduled to begin in mid-June.
The Northwoods at Lake Avondale Project is a stormwater mitigation project to prevent erosion in the Northwoods and to reduce sediment and pollutants into Lake Avondale. The project uses green infrastructure features that will slow and filter stormwater entering the Northwoods from Berkeley Road and provide visual enhancement. Paths and an accessible trail within the Northwoods will provide educational and passive recreation opportunities.
The project is funded in part by a grant from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Land, Water. and Conservation Fund
Project updates and results of the surveys will be posted on the Northwoods Project page.
The consultant team will also present their design plans at an upcoming information session, via Zoom, 6 p.m. March 16.
You may attend this session via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86817372552 or by calling (audio only) 301-715-8592 Webinar ID: 868 1737 2552.