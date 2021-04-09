Avondale Estates Garden Club to host first plant sale

Gardening season is underway in Georgia and the Avondale Estates Garden Club is hosting its first-ever plant sale to help local enthusiasts show off their green thumbs. Perennials for sun? Ferns for shade? Groundcovers? Herbs? House plants? According to a press release, the Avondale Estates Garden Club will have it all at the Avondale Estates Garden Club Plant Sale 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 17. It will take place on the lawn in front of the Avondale Community Club at 59 Lakeshore Drive.
They’ll have Cinnamon fern, Autumn fern, Boston fern, and Marianna fern. There will be interesting shrubs like Edgeworthia (a winter bloomer), Fatsia with its huge leaves, and the native Itea, which is gorgeous in spring. Cheerful daisies, Black Eyed Susans, Black and Blue salvia, and iris in lots of colors will be available. There will be native plants as well as pollinators, both short things and tall things. They’ll have plants for your sunny exposures and plants for your shady escapes. A few neat garden accents will be for sale as well.
Need some things for the yard? Love plants that multiply and spread? Looking for a unique houseplant? Organizers say this event is one that you will not want to miss.