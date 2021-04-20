ajc logo
X

Avondale Estates church giving COVID-19 vaccines Wednesday

First Baptist Church Avondale Estates is administering the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday, April 21. FILE PHOTO
First Baptist Church Avondale Estates is administering the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday, April 21. FILE PHOTO

DeKalb County | 1 hour ago
By Juanita Love for the AJC

Everyone 16 years of age and older is now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccination. Medical officials are urging everyone to get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as you can. Widespread vaccination is a critical tool to help stop the pandemic.

To aid in that goal, COVID-19 vaccines will be available at First Baptist Church Avondale Estates, 47 Covington Road, through a partnership with Gospel Hope, according to a press release.

Vaccines will be administered between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21. Visit http://dekalbvax.coreresponse.org to register. The Pfizer vaccine, which only requires two doses, will be administered at this site. A second appointment will be scheduled.

After getting vaccinated, you might have some side effects, which are normal signs that your body is building protection. Common side effects are pain, redness, and swelling in the arm where you received the shot, as well as tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever, and nausea throughout the rest of the body. These side effects could affect your ability to do daily activities, but they should go away in a few days.

Information: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top