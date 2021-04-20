Avondale Estates church giving COVID-19 vaccines Wednesday

To aid in that goal, COVID-19 vaccines will be available at First Baptist Church Avondale Estates, 47 Covington Road, through a partnership with Gospel Hope, according to a press release.

Vaccines will be administered between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21. Visit http://dekalbvax.coreresponse.org to register. The Pfizer vaccine, which only requires two doses, will be administered at this site. A second appointment will be scheduled.