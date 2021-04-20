Avondale Estates church giving COVID-19 vaccines Wednesday

Everyone 16 years of age and older is now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccination. Medical officials are urging everyone to get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as you can. Widespread vaccination is a critical tool to help stop the pandemic.
To aid in that goal, COVID-19 vaccines will be available at First Baptist Church Avondale Estates, 47 Covington Road, through a partnership with Gospel Hope, according to a press release.
Vaccines will be administered between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21. Visit http://dekalbvax.coreresponse.org to register. The Pfizer vaccine, which only requires two doses, will be administered at this site. A second appointment will be scheduled.
After getting vaccinated, you might have some side effects, which are normal signs that your body is building protection. Common side effects are pain, redness, and swelling in the arm where you received the shot, as well as tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever, and nausea throughout the rest of the body. These side effects could affect your ability to do daily activities, but they should go away in a few days.
Information: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus