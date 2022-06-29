ajc logo
X

Avondale Estates celebrates 4th of July

For its Fourth of July Celebration, the city of Avondale Estates is planning a fireworks show from its new Town Green. A 4th of July Parade also is being organized. (Courtesy of Avondale Estates)

Combined ShapeCaption
For its Fourth of July Celebration, the city of Avondale Estates is planning a fireworks show from its new Town Green. A 4th of July Parade also is being organized. (Courtesy of Avondale Estates)

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
9 minutes ago

Avondale Estates will host a fireworks show from the Town Green on the Fourth of July.

A parade, festivities, food vendors and performers also will be a part of the event .

For more information on participating in the 4th of July Parade, contact Ashley Hess at ashleybhess@comcast.net.

The city’s new Town Green is at Oak Street and North Avondale Road (U.S. 278/Ga. 10).

Getting to the Town Green:

- Bikes are recommended to get to the Town Green.

- Parking is limited. On-street parking is permitted throughout downtown, but respect parking signs.

- Regard local businesses by not parking in their lots during business hours and only where allowed.

- Be cautious of vendors while they load/set up inside the park.

For more information, visit the city’s website at AvondaleEstates.org or facebook.com/CityOfAvondaleGA.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
Atlanta Office of Inspector General has investigated 32 complaints in first 18 months2h ago
Biggest corporate convention since pandemic opens in Atlanta this week
18h ago
Delta warns of challenges over 4th of July weekend, allows rebookings
1h ago
Judge drops prison time for former Atlanta principal in cheating case
17h ago
Judge drops prison time for former Atlanta principal in cheating case
17h ago
Alpharetta doctor sentenced to 3 years in federal prison
21h ago
The Latest
DeKalb health centers now offering COVID vaccinations for kids under 5
16m ago
Judge rules Stonecrest recycling plant improperly obtained permit
1h ago
DeKalb to close COVID testing site in Stonecrest
1h ago
Featured
Kwajelyn Jackson, third from left, the director of the Feminist Women’s Health Center, speaks during a 2019 press conference about the lawsuit challenging Georgia's restrictive anti-abortion law. (Alyssa Pointer/alyssa.pointer@ajc.com)

Court case over new Georgia abortion law: What is the status?
GBI Director Vic Reynolds appointed to Cobb bench
Gov. Kemp to testify in Fulton County’s Trump probe
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top