Avondale Estates celebrates 4th of July

Avondale Estates will host a fireworks show from the Town Green on the Fourth of July.
A parade, festivities, food vendors and performers also will be a part of the event .
For more information on participating in the 4th of July Parade, contact Ashley Hess at ashleybhess@comcast.net.
The city’s new Town Green is at Oak Street and North Avondale Road (U.S. 278/Ga. 10).
Getting to the Town Green:
- Bikes are recommended to get to the Town Green.
- Parking is limited. On-street parking is permitted throughout downtown, but respect parking signs.
- Regard local businesses by not parking in their lots during business hours and only where allowed.
- Be cautious of vendors while they load/set up inside the park.
For more information, visit the city’s website at AvondaleEstates.org or facebook.com/CityOfAvondaleGA.
