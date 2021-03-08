Avondale Elementary seeks help to makeover front yard

Even though Avon and Avondale Estates Garden Clubs received a $1000 grant in December to update the front yard of Avondale Elementary School, more help is needed to complete the project.
The progress thus far has been amazing and would not have been possible without the efforts of a multitude of volunteers, according to a press release, but more funding and more volunteers is required for success.
Ways to help:
- Funds are being provided by each garden club and the Plant America Grant; however, this is a huge project and financial donations are welcome and will be put to good use.
- Donations of books on gardening, nature, animals, ecology and related topics suitable for ages pre-K through 5th grade, either new or gently used, are welcomed.
- Printing services for photo release forms and invitations are needed. The invitations will be to the “Open Garden celebration scheduled to be held when the majority of the work is completed.
- Pizza and beer money for the volunteer landscaping crew.
If you can provide any of the above needs, please email aesprojectvolunteer@gmail.com
To order a tribute brick:
- Email AESbrickorders@gmail.com
- Provide your name, mailing address, and exact wording you want on the brick.
- You will be contacted as to where to send the check made payable to Avon Garden Club.
To volunteer: send email to aesprojectvolunteer@gmail.com