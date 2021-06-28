Art Unveiled at MARTA’s Dunwoody Station

As commuters return in greater frequencies to the Dunwoody MARTA Station, they’ll have the chance to admire “The Commuters,” designed and painted by Atlanta artist Neka King, according to a press release. King’s piece was chosen from among two dozen candidates by a panel of local stakeholders including representatives from the City of Dunwoody, Spruill Center of the Arts, and MARTA Artbound. King’s concept was chosen for its vibrancy, unique perspective and connection to the space around it.
Enhancements to the station also include prominent shuttle wayfinding, an important functional addition for riders navigating connections between MARTA, Xpress and shuttle services. A new information panel will give riders easy avenues to access real-time tracking, schedules, and other updates. Additional lighting will be completed later this month to improve visibility in the shuttle loop.
The PCIDs funded the mural and shuttle improvements as part of a special initiative to improve the daily transit experience for area professionals, visitors and residents. In partnership with MARTA’s Artbound program, station architects and engineering team, staff of the PCIDs’ Perimeter Connects program mapped out a series of improvements that would better reflect Dunwoody Station’s growing importance and connections to Central Perimeter’s business district.
“Transit is a key ingredient for the success of the Perimeter business district and the thousands of companies that call it home,” said Ann Hanlon, Executive Director of the PCIDs. “As offices reopen and people return to their commute, we had the opportunity to give them a better experience and to do so quickly. We’re proud of the partnership that made this possible, and we look forward to continuing to work together to support transit in Perimeter”.
Since its opening in 1996, the Dunwoody Station has grown into one of the most active transit hubs outside of I-285, welcoming more than 3,000 riders each weekday.