Art Unveiled at MARTA’s Dunwoody Station

Enhancements to the station also include prominent shuttle wayfinding, an important functional addition for riders navigating connections between MARTA, Xpress and shuttle services. A new information panel will give riders easy avenues to access real-time tracking, schedules, and other updates. Additional lighting will be completed later this month to improve visibility in the shuttle loop.

The PCIDs funded the mural and shuttle improvements as part of a special initiative to improve the daily transit experience for area professionals, visitors and residents. In partnership with MARTA’s Artbound program, station architects and engineering team, staff of the PCIDs’ Perimeter Connects program mapped out a series of improvements that would better reflect Dunwoody Station’s growing importance and connections to Central Perimeter’s business district.