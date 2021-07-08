Art Station resuming summer camps with limited enrollment

Art Station in Stone Mountain has announced that it will conduct this year’s Summer Camp and Performance Company, according to a press release.
The arts camp targets youth ages 5 - 14 and this year will have limited enrollment.
The mission of ART Station Summer Arts Camp is to involve the campers in a variety of artistic activities in the performing, literary, and visual arts, allowing the students to explore their creativity with their peers in a fun, safe, and nurturing environment.
This exciting and diverse Arts Camp format offers opportunities for campers to explore and expand their creativity in full day sessions. Activities vary weekly and include painting, drawing, cartooning, puppet making, architecture, collage and pottery. Full-day campers will have an involvement in several disciplines with four classes per day, including creative dramatics, movement, pottery/sculpture and visual arts. Visual arts activities vary from week to week and include painting, drawing, mask making, cartooning, puppet making, architecture, collage and story journal.
Week 1 (will take place July 12 – 16 and Week 2 will take place July 19 – 23.
Before and after care is available from 8 to 9 a.m. and 5 to 6 p.m. daily. There will also be a two-week intensive Performance Company for Youth ages 6-14.
Cost: Ages 5-8 $150 Members/$170 Non-Members // Ages 9-13 $160 Members/$180 Non-Members
Registration and health forms are required. Information: dev.artstation.org/summercamp/