Art Station resuming summer camps with limited enrollment

This exciting and diverse Arts Camp format offers opportunities for campers to explore and expand their creativity in full day sessions. Activities vary weekly and include painting, drawing, cartooning, puppet making, architecture, collage and pottery. Full-day campers will have an involvement in several disciplines with four classes per day, including creative dramatics, movement, pottery/sculpture and visual arts. Visual arts activities vary from week to week and include painting, drawing, mask making, cartooning, puppet making, architecture, collage and story journal.

Week 1 (will take place July 12 – 16 and Week 2 will take place July 19 – 23.