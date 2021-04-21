ART Station offers free virtual shows aimed at younger patrons

In an effort to introduce the arts to younger patrons (of all ages) ART Station is just tickled to announce a partnership with long-time good friend, and fellow artist, “That Puppet Guy,” according to a press release.
This spring, ART Station has been streaming - virtually - selections of “That Puppet Guy” free of charge to patrons of all ages - but geared towards younger audience members.
Now celebrating over 25 years as an arts education presenter, Lee Bryan – “That Puppet Guy” specializes in puppet performances that tour the southeast offering exceptional school assemblies and extraordinary library programs.
When not on-the-road, Lee’s can often be found appearing as a guest artist with the internationally acclaimed Center for Puppetry Arts in Atlanta.
Professional puppetry affiliations include memberships with UNIMA-USA, Puppeteers of America, Inc., and the Atlanta Puppetry Guild.
Through April 25, the selection will be “The Princess and the Pea, Y’all.”
This production uses beautifully costumed hand puppets and live vocal characterizations to poke a little Southern-fried fun at the classic Hans Christian Andersen story of a kingdom in search of a “real” princess.
Twenty mattresses later, everyone in the kingdom learns not to “judge a book by its cover” as the new Princess is welcomed into the family.
In the end, it’s “happily ever after, y’all” in this witty, one-of-a-kind adaptation.
This show is recommended for children ages pre-K to 5 years old and their families. It is approximately 47 minutes in length.
View the play at: https://vimeo.com/488735645/c6e59952ff
Information: artstation.org