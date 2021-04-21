ART Station offers free virtual shows aimed at younger patrons

Through April 25, the selection will be “The Princess and the Pea, Y’all.”

This production uses beautifully costumed hand puppets and live vocal characterizations to poke a little Southern-fried fun at the classic Hans Christian Andersen story of a kingdom in search of a “real” princess.

Twenty mattresses later, everyone in the kingdom learns not to “judge a book by its cover” as the new Princess is welcomed into the family.

In the end, it’s “happily ever after, y’all” in this witty, one-of-a-kind adaptation.

This show is recommended for children ages pre-K to 5 years old and their families. It is approximately 47 minutes in length.

View the play at: https://vimeo.com/488735645/c6e59952ff

Information: artstation.org