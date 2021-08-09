Arcadia Avenue lane closure continues through Saturday

The DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management has initiated this construction project to address the repair needs of approximately 100,000 linear feet of sewer pipe as a part of ongoing maintenance to improve sewer service countywide.

Motorists should expect delays stemming from the lane closure. Lane closure signs and traffic flaggers will assist motorists in moving safely around the lane closure. Our construction crews will work diligently to minimize the length of impact to motorists.