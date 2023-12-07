Alum picked as Leadership DeKalb’s new executive director

Leadership DeKalb, a nonprofit that connects public, private and nonprofit leaders, has named an alumna of the program to serve as its next executive director.

Shana Sanders, part of group’s Class of 2017, has served as interim executive director since July 2022. Now, the board of directors has named her to the post permanently.

“We are excited to work with Shara as our Executive Director and remove ‘interim’ from her title,” Board Chairman Mike Jacobs said in a statement. “She has helped Leadership DeKalb move forward from the difficult times the pandemic brought us. We look forward to all the great things she will do to connect leaders with one another and deepen their understanding of our vibrant and dynamic community.”