Leadership DeKalb selects 50 members for Class of 2024

Leadership DeKalb, a nonprofit that runs a 10-month leadership development program in DeKalb County, has announced the names of 50 people selected for its Class of 2024.

The members of the class will “learn about matters vital to DeKalb County, enhance their leadership skills, build life-long friendships and have access to leaders throughout the county and our vast network of alumni,” said DeKalb County State Court Judge Mike Jacobs, the organization’s incoming board chair, in a written statement.

They’ll learn about DeKalb County’s history, diversity, government, justice system, arts and culture, education, health and economic development. They’ll also volunteer their professional skills to help nonprofits in the county with strategic development.

Leadership DeKalb is one of a number of leadership development programs around metro Atlanta and around the country.

Leadership DeKalb’s Class of 2024:

Rodney Atreopersaud, assistant attorney general, office of the attorney general

Haley Berry, financial administrator, Atlanta Regional Commission

LaDena Bolton, scientist/subject matter expert for dairy and plant-based beverages quality program, the Coca-Cola Co.

Joseph Brickman, associate attorney, Williams Teusink, LLC

Lonita Broome, chief financial officer, Decatur City Schools

Raushanah N. Butler, director of alumni engagement, Emory-Candler School of Theology

Melvin Carter, deputy chief of fire & EMS operations, DeKalb County Fire Rescue Dept.

Julia Chongarlides, director and executive producer, game presentation and stadium productions, Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Gail Conyers Cleckley, associate vice president, investments and operations, community engagement, United Way of Greater Atlanta

Diijon DaCosta Sr., chair, DeKalb County Board of Education

Omar Davis, administrative division director, DeKalb County solicitor-general

Justin Denard, manager, member planning services, Georgia Transmission Corporation

Laura Denton, law partner, Elarbee, Thompson, Sapp & Wilson LLP

Linda Die, senior manager, technology consulting, Accenture

James Donofrio, chief negotiating actuary, Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation

Trisha Hardy, vice president, human resources, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

Andrew Huff, brand creative manager, Georgia Power

Karen Inniss, attorney, law offices of Andrews & Manganiello

Courtney Jackson, court administrator, City of Decatur

Demetrice Jennings-Ingram, coordinator, school choice programs and student assignment, DeKalb County School District

Christi P. Jordan, Realtor, Keller Williams - Peachtree Road

Andi King Wieczynski, director of business strategy, the Beck Group

Edward Lai, senior manager, life sciences and digital health, Metro Atlanta Chamber

Robert Little II, senior director, head of investor relations, NTT Global Data Centers Americas

Kareem Martin, senior manager, office of health services, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office

Ana Maria Martinez, judge, DeKalb County State Court

Meghan McBride, vice president, adult education, Georgia Piedmont Technical College

Laurin McClung, director of communications, Charles R. Drew Charter School

Brandon McMurray, department systems administrator, DeKalb County solicitor-general

Trish Miller, CEO/founder, SwemSchool

Colet Odenigbo, court administrator, DeKalb County Juvenile Court

Nehemie Owen, vice president, human resources, Emory Healthcare

Chris Perlera, founder and principal, Critical Point Consulting

Richard Phillips, police captain, City of Decatur Police Department

Demetrius Pinkett Jr., director of constituent services, office of DeKalb County Commissioner Mereda Johnson

Laura Ramos, marketing manager, Decide DeKalb

Ian Reinhart, operations manager, Atlanta Gas Light

Luz Sanchez, director of HR, finance, budget and grants, DeKalb County district dttorney

Cara Scharer, city engineer, City of Decatur

Rorie Scurlock, associate vice president, economic stability/community engagement, United Way of Greater Atlanta

Source: Leadership DeKalb