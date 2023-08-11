Leadership DeKalb selects 50 members for Class of 2024

Leadership DeKalb, a nonprofit that runs a 10-month leadership development program in DeKalb County, has announced the names of 50 people selected for its Class of 2024.
The members of the class will “learn about matters vital to DeKalb County, enhance their leadership skills, build life-long friendships and have access to leaders throughout the county and our vast network of alumni,” said DeKalb County State Court Judge Mike Jacobs, the organization’s incoming board chair, in a written statement.
They’ll learn about DeKalb County’s history, diversity, government, justice system, arts and culture, education, health and economic development. They’ll also volunteer their professional skills to help nonprofits in the county with strategic development.
Leadership DeKalb is one of a number of leadership development programs around metro Atlanta and around the country.
Leadership DeKalb’s Class of 2024:
Rodney Atreopersaud, assistant attorney general, office of the attorney general
Haley Berry, financial administrator, Atlanta Regional Commission
LaDena Bolton, scientist/subject matter expert for dairy and plant-based beverages quality program, the Coca-Cola Co.
Joseph Brickman, associate attorney, Williams Teusink, LLC
Lonita Broome, chief financial officer, Decatur City Schools
Raushanah N. Butler, director of alumni engagement, Emory-Candler School of Theology
Melvin Carter, deputy chief of fire & EMS operations, DeKalb County Fire Rescue Dept.
Julia Chongarlides, director and executive producer, game presentation and stadium productions, Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Gail Conyers Cleckley, associate vice president, investments and operations, community engagement, United Way of Greater Atlanta
Diijon DaCosta Sr., chair, DeKalb County Board of Education
Omar Davis, administrative division director, DeKalb County solicitor-general
Justin Denard, manager, member planning services, Georgia Transmission Corporation
Laura Denton, law partner, Elarbee, Thompson, Sapp & Wilson LLP
Linda Die, senior manager, technology consulting, Accenture
James Donofrio, chief negotiating actuary, Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation
Trisha Hardy, vice president, human resources, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta
Andrew Huff, brand creative manager, Georgia Power
Karen Inniss, attorney, law offices of Andrews & Manganiello
Courtney Jackson, court administrator, City of Decatur
Demetrice Jennings-Ingram, coordinator, school choice programs and student assignment, DeKalb County School District
Christi P. Jordan, Realtor, Keller Williams - Peachtree Road
Andi King Wieczynski, director of business strategy, the Beck Group
Edward Lai, senior manager, life sciences and digital health, Metro Atlanta Chamber
Robert Little II, senior director, head of investor relations, NTT Global Data Centers Americas
Kareem Martin, senior manager, office of health services, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office
Ana Maria Martinez, judge, DeKalb County State Court
Meghan McBride, vice president, adult education, Georgia Piedmont Technical College
Laurin McClung, director of communications, Charles R. Drew Charter School
Brandon McMurray, department systems administrator, DeKalb County solicitor-general
Trish Miller, CEO/founder, SwemSchool
Colet Odenigbo, court administrator, DeKalb County Juvenile Court
Nehemie Owen, vice president, human resources, Emory Healthcare
Chris Perlera, founder and principal, Critical Point Consulting
Richard Phillips, police captain, City of Decatur Police Department
Demetrius Pinkett Jr., director of constituent services, office of DeKalb County Commissioner Mereda Johnson
Laura Ramos, marketing manager, Decide DeKalb
Ian Reinhart, operations manager, Atlanta Gas Light
Luz Sanchez, director of HR, finance, budget and grants, DeKalb County district dttorney
Cara Scharer, city engineer, City of Decatur
Rorie Scurlock, associate vice president, economic stability/community engagement, United Way of Greater Atlanta
Source: Leadership DeKalb
