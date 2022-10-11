Ahead of ex-DeKalb official’s trial, lawyer IDs ‘confidential source’

Near the end of the hearing, Barnes Sutton’s public defender, Mildred Dunn, was arguing against the prosecution’s still pending motion to introduce “previous bad acts” as evidence in the case.

What exactly those alleged acts were was not made clear in court. But Dunn mentioned the name Arnie Silverman at least twice before Judge Cohen asked for clarification on who he is.

Dunn, who had moments before referenced a $4,000 campaign contribution Barnes Sutton reportedly received from Silverman in 2012, answered by describing him as a “confidential human source” that investigators “got to wear a wire.”

Prosecutors and the judge quickly balked, pointing out that any documents using Silverman’s name had been filed under seal — and that a reporter was in the courtroom.

Cohen immediately stopped discussion and ordered Dunn to file a written response to the motion (which would be sealed). Dunn apologized.

Arnie Silverman, 74, is the founder of Silverman Construction Project Management, a nearly 30-year-old firm with a prolific portfolio in DeKalb County and the city of Atlanta. According to his website, Silverman has previously served as chair of the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce and Leadership DeKalb and as a member of the MARTA Board of Directors.

Readily available county procurement records do not go back to the time of Barnes Sutton’s alleged misdeeds, and Silverman could not be reached for comment Wednesday. It was unclear if Silverman’s purported work on behalf of federal investigators was directly tied to the current charges against Barnes Sutton, or if it was tied to an earlier attempt to catch the commissioner acting illegally.

Prosecutors’ case against the former commissioner rests in part on a series of conversations surreptitiously recorded by a county official who was unnamed in the indictment but later identified as Morris Williams.

Williams previously served as the chief of staff for DeKalb’s Board of Commissioners and as a deputy chief operating officer. Dunn referred to him as the prosecution’s “snitch” during Wednesday’s hearing.

Williams recorded himself and Barnes Sutton discussing and coordinating the alleged bribe payments from Contractor A. He also recorded post-payment conversations with the unnamed contractor.

Transcripts of those calls and other court documents suggest Reginald Veasley — the leader of Metals and Materials Engineers, a subcontractor for larger firm Tetra Tech on the treatment plant project — was the contractor.