ajc logo
X

Ahead of ex-DeKalb official’s trial, lawyer IDs ‘confidential source’

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

An attorney for ex-DeKalb County Commissioner Sharon Barnes Sutton inadvertently made public the name of a “confidential human source” the government has used in the case against the indicted former official.

The exact connection, though, was unclear.

Barnes Sutton is scheduled to stand trial later this month on federal bribery and extortion charges that date back to 2019. Prosecutors allege the actions — in which she solicited a total of $1,000 from a contractor seeking work on the county’s Snapfinger Creek Advanced Wastewater Treatment Plant — took place in 2014, some five years before her arrest.

The former commissioner’s trial has been delayed multiple times due to COVID-19 and a litany of other issues. A Wednesday morning hearing in front of U.S. District Court Judge Mark H. Cohen was meant to address any outstanding issues ahead of proceedings finally beginning on Oct. 25.

It did that. And perhaps a bit more.

ExploreEx-DeKalb commissioner's bribery trial postponed yet again
ExploreNew angle could be at play in ex-commissioner's bribery case

Near the end of the hearing, Barnes Sutton’s public defender, Mildred Dunn, was arguing against the prosecution’s still pending motion to introduce “previous bad acts” as evidence in the case.

What exactly those alleged acts were was not made clear in court. But Dunn mentioned the name Arnie Silverman at least twice before Judge Cohen asked for clarification on who he is.

Dunn, who had moments before referenced a $4,000 campaign contribution Barnes Sutton reportedly received from Silverman in 2012, answered by describing him as a “confidential human source” that investigators “got to wear a wire.”

Prosecutors and the judge quickly balked, pointing out that any documents using Silverman’s name had been filed under seal — and that a reporter was in the courtroom.

Cohen immediately stopped discussion and ordered Dunn to file a written response to the motion (which would be sealed). Dunn apologized.

Arnie Silverman, 74, is the founder of Silverman Construction Project Management, a nearly 30-year-old firm with a prolific portfolio in DeKalb County and the city of Atlanta. According to his website, Silverman has previously served as chair of the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce and Leadership DeKalb and as a member of the MARTA Board of Directors.

Readily available county procurement records do not go back to the time of Barnes Sutton’s alleged misdeeds, and Silverman could not be reached for comment Wednesday. It was unclear if Silverman’s purported work on behalf of federal investigators was directly tied to the current charges against Barnes Sutton, or if it was tied to an earlier attempt to catch the commissioner acting illegally.

Prosecutors’ case against the former commissioner rests in part on a series of conversations surreptitiously recorded by a county official who was unnamed in the indictment but later identified as Morris Williams.

Williams previously served as the chief of staff for DeKalb’s Board of Commissioners and as a deputy chief operating officer. Dunn referred to him as the prosecution’s “snitch” during Wednesday’s hearing.

Williams recorded himself and Barnes Sutton discussing and coordinating the alleged bribe payments from Contractor A. He also recorded post-payment conversations with the unnamed contractor.

Transcripts of those calls and other court documents suggest Reginald Veasley — the leader of Metals and Materials Engineers, a subcontractor for larger firm Tetra Tech on the treatment plant project — was the contractor.

About the Author

Follow Tyler Estep on twitter

Tyler Estep is a reporter covering DeKalb County, its government and its people. A Gwinnett County native and University of Georgia graduate, he has been with the AJC since 2015. He previously covered his home county and served stints on the paper's hyperlocal and breaking news teams.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Updates on Georgia Tech’s search for next athletic director3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Comedian Eric Andre sues Clayton County over airport stop
2h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

TRAFFIC UPDATE: I-285 in DeKalb reopens after crash, shooting investigation
43m ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

DeKalb woman dies days after being hit by stray bullet as she slept
1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

DeKalb woman dies days after being hit by stray bullet as she slept
1h ago

Credit: Mary Altaffer / AP

The Jolt: Marjorie Taylor Greene positioned for power in next Congress
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

DeKalb County is hiring poll workers
8m ago
DeKalb to keep controversial elections software, move poll worker data
Tucker plans public works meetings on Oct. 18, 26
Featured

Preview AJC’s Fall 2022 Dining Guide: Food Halls
6h ago
Twenty years ago today, Jimmy Carter won Nobel Peace Prize
Monday commute with I-285 lane closures a breeze - it won’t last
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top