ajc logo
X

Ex-DeKalb commissioner’s bribery trial postponed yet again

Sharon Barnes Sutton in June 2016, when she was still a DeKalb County commissioner. (Kent D. Johnson / AJC file photo)

Combined ShapeCaption
Sharon Barnes Sutton in June 2016, when she was still a DeKalb County commissioner. (Kent D. Johnson / AJC file photo)

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago

The federal criminal trial of former DeKalb County Commissioner Sharon Barnes Sutton has been rescheduled yet again — this time just a week before her latest court date.

Barnes Sutton was arrested on bribery and extortion charges in 2019, about three years after she left office. Her alleged offenses, which include taking a total in $1,000 in bribes from a subcontractor working for DeKalb County, date back even further.

The former commissioner was originally scheduled to go to trial in early 2020, but that was postponed as she sought a new court-appointed attorney. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and the case has been rescheduled time and time again.

ExploreNew angle could be at play in ex-commissioner's bribery case

Under an arrangement that had been in place since January, Barnes Sutton was supposed to finally go to trial Aug. 10. But U.S. District Court Judge Mark H. Cohen agreed Wednesday to set a new date of Oct. 25.

Barnes Sutton’s public defender, Mildred Geckler Dunn, had filed a request for the continuance on Monday. She argued that the prosecution had passed along a large amount of discovery — evidence and other information relevant to the case — just last week.

Cohen granted the motion, saying it would be “impossible” for either he or the defense to review the material in an appropriate manner before the previously set trial date.

About the Author

Follow Tyler Estep on twitter

Tyler Estep is a reporter covering DeKalb County, its government and its people. A Gwinnett County native and University of Georgia graduate, he has been with the AJC since 2015. He previously covered his home county and served stints on the paper's hyperlocal and breaking news teams.

Editors' Picks
Warner Bros. axes 'Batgirl,' won’t release $90M HBO Max film3h ago
Marietta woman goes public with her fight against monkeypox
1h ago
Georgia commit Gabriel Harris ineligible for senior season, pending appeal
19h ago
Long COVID study looks at why some can’t shake dizziness, fatigue and more
59m ago
Long COVID study looks at why some can’t shake dizziness, fatigue and more
59m ago
Can the Braves win it again? Yes. Will they? Um ...
17h ago
The Latest
Callanwolde registers for fall art education courses
20h ago
DeKalb crews contain sewer main break
‘DeKalb is rising’: County CEO touts progress, shares concerns
Featured
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Falcons, Atlanta United and many other events. (Sept. 17, 2021, file photo by Ben Gray/AP)

Credit: Ben Gray

Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United to test facial recognition for fan gate entry
Vin Scully, who made famous Hank Aaron home run call in Atlanta, dies
What’s new at school this year?
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top