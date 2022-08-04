Ex-DeKalb commissioner’s bribery trial postponed yet again

Barnes Sutton was arrested on bribery and extortion charges in 2019, about three years after she left office. Her alleged offenses, which include taking a total in $1,000 in bribes from a subcontractor working for DeKalb County, date back even further.

The former commissioner was originally scheduled to go to trial in early 2020, but that was postponed as she sought a new court-appointed attorney. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and the case has been rescheduled time and time again.