Agnes Scott College announces commencement speakers

Miller-Muro is the founder of Tahirih Justice Center, a national nonprofit dedicated to ending gender-based violence. Tahirih’s holistic model for protection combines free legal services and social services case management with public policy advocacy, education, and outreach. The center educates thousands of professionals every year to create a community better able to respond to the unique needs of immigrant women and girls. Miller-Muro plans to focus her remarks on justice as a pathway to healing and unity and looking forward from 2020.

Sharing the platform with Layli Miller-Muro will be alumna Christine “CJ” Elizabeth Brandi Montgomery ’20, who will address the class of 2020. CJ is a first-generation college student from Chattanooga, Tenn. With a major in Africana studies and minor in education, CJ is currently an M.A.T, candidate for Relay Graduate School of Education and a kindergarten teaching resident at KIPP Soul Primary School.