About 58% of DeKalb County employees are vaccinated against COVID-19

About 2,141 of those employees had also received a flu shot.

As of Dec. 1, the county had disbursed just under $1.5 million in incentives to employees. The money distributed for COVID vaccines comes from federal stimulus funds; the money for flu vaccines is allocated from the county operating budget.

The county plans to allow employees to submit proof of vaccination through Jan. 31. Thurmond said he hopes the employee vaccination rate will the exceed the national rate — which currently sits just over 61% — by then.

“We’re going to be very focused and intentional on protecting our workforce,” the CEO said.