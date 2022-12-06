BreakingNews
Georgia voting goes smoothly as election day winds down
ajc logo
X

‘A Christmas Carol’ opens at OnStage Atlanta on Dec. 7

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
53 minutes ago

“A Christmas Carol: The One Man Show” opens on Dec. 7 by OnStage Atlanta Theatre Company at 3041 N. Decatur Road, Scottdale.

Based on the book by Charles Dickens, the play is adapted by and stars Stuart W. Schleuse and is directed by Barry N. West.

The play continues from Dec. 7-17 at 8 p.m. Wednesdays, 3 p.m. Saturdays, 7 p.m. Dec. 11 and 8 p.m. Dec. 12.

Ticket prices are $20 to $26.

For more information or to buy tickets, call 404-897-1802 or go to OnStageAtlanta.com.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Mets, Phillies spend big. Will Braves do same for Dansby Swanson? 1h ago

Brent Key to hire A.J. Artis of South Florida as new strength coach
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

US Senate’s finale race brings steady turnout and few lines in Georgia
42m ago

Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Trump Organization convicted in executive tax dodge scheme
49m ago

Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Trump Organization convicted in executive tax dodge scheme
49m ago

Credit: AP

Pastors who counseled Johnny Hunt say he should return to ministry
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

DeKalb approves $615M in bonds for water, sewer projects
4h ago
DeKalb set to kick off bicentennial festivities
8h ago
Decatur Business Association holds Holiday Party on Dec. 6
Featured

Credit: John Spink

Election Day in Georgia: Where do I vote?
9h ago
Georgia voting goes smoothly with two hours until polls close
22h ago
How to follow Georgia runoff election results and updates from the AJC
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top