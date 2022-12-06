‘A Christmas Carol’ opens at OnStage Atlanta on Dec. 7

“A Christmas Carol: The One Man Show” opens on Dec. 7 by OnStage Atlanta Theatre Company at 3041 N. Decatur Road, Scottdale.
Based on the book by Charles Dickens, the play is adapted by and stars Stuart W. Schleuse and is directed by Barry N. West.
The play continues from Dec. 7-17 at 8 p.m. Wednesdays, 3 p.m. Saturdays, 7 p.m. Dec. 11 and 8 p.m. Dec. 12.
Ticket prices are $20 to $26.
For more information or to buy tickets, call 404-897-1802 or go to OnStageAtlanta.com.
