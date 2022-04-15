ajc logo
7-year-old dies after being hit by car in Clarkston neighborhood

Apendeki Masanga was hit by a car around noon Sunday near the intersection of Montreal Road and Montreal Creek Circle, Clarkston police confirmed. She died at a hospital.

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A 7-year-old girl was fatally injured Sunday when she darted in front of a car in a Clarkston neighborhood, police said.

Apendeki Masanga was hit by a car around noon near the intersection of Montreal Road and Montreal Creek Circle, an area home to several apartment complexes, Clarkston police confirmed. She was treated on scene by paramedics before being taken to a hospital, where she died of internal injuries.

“This was just a tragic accident,” Clarkston police Sgt. Dustin Bulcher said Friday. “She ran out in front of a car while playing.”

The driver who hit the girl was not expected to face any charges.

Masanga was one of four DeKalb County students who lost their lives over spring break last week. The school district declined any further comment out of respect for the students’ families.

“The district sends its condolences to the families and our hearts and prayers are with them,” a DeKalb County School District spokesperson said in a statement. “Grief counselors were made available to students and staff members at the students’ respective schools.”

