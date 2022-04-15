7-year-old dies after being hit by car in Clarkston neighborhood

Apendeki Masanga was hit by a car around noon near the intersection of Montreal Road and Montreal Creek Circle, an area home to several apartment complexes, Clarkston police confirmed. She was treated on scene by paramedics before being taken to a hospital, where she died of internal injuries.

“This was just a tragic accident,” Clarkston police Sgt. Dustin Bulcher said Friday. “She ran out in front of a car while playing.”