3 hospitalized, firefighter injured in DeKalb apartment fire

Huge flames ripped through the roof of a building at the Orchard Walk Apartments on Flat Shoals Parkway, according to Channel 2 Action News. One resident, Billy Jackson, said he was forced to run from his apartment with just the clothes on his back.

“I heard the loud noise and then all of a sudden smoke just started coming from everywhere,” Jackson told the news station. “Then people came and started saying, ‘Get out the apartment! Get out the apartment!”