3 hospitalized, firefighter injured in DeKalb apartment fire

DeKalb County firefighters battled a raging blaze at an apartment building early Monday that sent three residents to a hospital and injured one of their own.
Huge flames ripped through the roof of a building at the Orchard Walk Apartments on Flat Shoals Parkway, according to Channel 2 Action News. One resident, Billy Jackson, said he was forced to run from his apartment with just the clothes on his back.
“I heard the loud noise and then all of a sudden smoke just started coming from everywhere,” Jackson told the news station. “Then people came and started saying, ‘Get out the apartment! Get out the apartment!”
Jackson said he did not have time to grab even his keys or his wallet before heading outside and seeing flames coming from the back of his building. Fire gutted the entire top floor, destroying four of eight units, according to Channel 2.
The conditions of those injured were unknown Monday. Officials at the scene told Channel 2 the injured firefighter was recovering from cuts and bruises.
A dog was trapped inside one of the apartments and was not rescued in time, officials told the news station.
This story was first reported by Channel 2 Action News. We are working to learn more.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author