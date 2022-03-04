Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

3 dead in fiery head-on crash at busy DeKalb County intersection

Credit: WSBTV Videos

caption arrowCaption
3 people dead after crash along busy DeKalb County road

Credit: WSBTV Videos

DeKalb County
By Liset Cruz
36 minutes ago

Three people are dead after their vehicle crashed head-on and caught fire Thursday night in DeKalb County, officials said.

The two-vehicle collision occurred at the intersection of Wesley Chapel and Snapfinger roads around 9 p.m., according to DeKalb County Fire Rescue Capt. Jaeson Daniels. The impact caused one of the vehicles to combust, which lead to the death of the three individuals inside, he said.

Their identities were not released.

The two individuals in the other vehicle sustained minor injuries, Daniels said. They were taken to local hospitals.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to DeKalb County police for more information.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Liset Cruz on twitter

Liset Cruz is an intern for Atlanta Now. She is a senior at the University of Georgia majoring in journalism and sociology with minors in Latinx studies and human services. She aspires to become an investigative reporter and cover politics, crime, immigration and civil rights.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
DeKalb proposing 6% hike in water and sewer rates
2h ago
Dunwoody art school pursues $2.3M expansion to add new classrooms
3h ago
Qualification begins Monday for Stonecrest mayoral election
5h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top