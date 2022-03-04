3 dead in fiery head-on crash at busy DeKalb County intersection

Three people are dead after their vehicle crashed head-on and caught fire Thursday night in DeKalb County, officials said.
The two-vehicle collision occurred at the intersection of Wesley Chapel and Snapfinger roads around 9 p.m., according to DeKalb County Fire Rescue Capt. Jaeson Daniels. The impact caused one of the vehicles to combust, which lead to the death of the three individuals inside, he said.
Their identities were not released.
The two individuals in the other vehicle sustained minor injuries, Daniels said. They were taken to local hospitals.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to DeKalb County police for more information.
