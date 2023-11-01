2023 Elections: DeKalb County voter guide

The county’s Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, or SPLOST, was last approved in 2017. The 1-cent sales tax pays for capital improvement projects throughout unincorporated DeKalb and in the cities. An additional 1-cent sales tax was approved the same year that reduces property taxes for certain homeowners, called EHOST.

Both were initially approved by wide margins but are set to expire early next year. Commissioners are seeking to extend the taxes for six more years.

SPLOST II, as the county is calling it, is expected to generate $850 million in total, 58% of which will go to the county to pay for capital improvement projects. The rest is split between cities in the county.

Most of the money will go toward transportation projects — road resurfacing and the addition of sidewalks and bike paths. The county also plans to use the money to expand its beleaguered animal shelter, renovate libraries, build a new mental health facility, renovate and build new fire stations, replace government office buildings and expand park and recreation facilities.

Mayoral and city council races are on DeKalb city voters’ ballots. Some cities also have referenda on the ballot. Here’s a city-by-city breakdown:

DeKalb County

Voters will be asked several ballot questions:

DeKalb County suspension of Homestead Option Sales Tax and Approval of Equalized Homestead Option Sales Tax

DeKalb County Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax

Homestead Exemption for residents 65 years of age or older or who are disabled

DeKalb County School District Homestead Exemption for residents who are 62 years of age or older or who are disabled

DeKalb County School District Homestead Exemption for residents who are 65 years of age or older or who are disabled

Avondale Estates

The mayor’s seat and one City Commission seat are on the ballot.

Mayor: Mayor Jonathan Elmore is running for re-election unopposed.

City Commission: Graham Reiney and Michael Smith are running for two seats on the City Commission.

Brookhaven

The mayor’s seat and three City Council posts are up for election, along with a referendum question.

Mayor: Four people are running to replace Mayor John Ernst, who is term-limited: Mark Frost, Hilerie Lind, Lauren Kiefer and John Park. Candidates have been divided on plans for a new City Hall, which officials broke ground on in early October. Frost and Kiefer have been critical of the cost and location.

City Council District 1: Incumbent Linley Jones faces two challengers: Alan Cole and Michael Diaz.

City Council District 2: A special election is being held to select a representative to serve the remainder of Park’s term after he resigned to run for mayor. Blake Beyer and Jen Owens are running.

City Council District 3: Incumbent Madeleine Simmons is running unopposed.

Special Election: Floating homestead exemption

Chamblee

Three City Council seats are up for election.

City Council District 2: Incumbent Leslie Robson is running against Michael Braun.

City Council District 3: Incumbent Paul Stovall is running against Ben Quackenbush.

City Council District 4: Incumbent Elmer Veith is running unopposed.

Clarkston

Three City Council seats are up for election.

City Council: Incumbents Awet “Howard” Eyasu, Laura Hopkins and Debra Johnson are running for re-election. They face challenges from Krista Durant, Charles Jenkins, Dean Sumner Moore and Mark Perkins.

Decatur

Three City Commissioner seats are up for election along with two seats on the Board of Education. There are also several ballot questions.

City Commissioner At Large: Incumbent Tony Powers is running unopposed.

City Commissioner District 1, Post B: Incumbent George Dusenbury is running unopposed.

City Commissioner District 2, Post B: Incumbent Lesa Mayer is running unopposed.

City Board of Education District 1, Post B: Incumbent James Herndon is running unopposed.

City Board of Education District 2, Post B: Tracey Anderson and India Phipps Epps are running.

Ballot questions: General Homestead Exemption, Homestead Exemption for residents 65 years of age or older, New Homestead Exemption, Homestead Exemption for residents 62 years of age or older, Decatur Independent School District Homestead Exemption

Doraville

The mayor’s seat and three City Council seats are on the ballot. There is also a bond referendum.

Mayor: Incumbent Joseph Geierman is running against Tom Hart.

City Council District 1 Post 2: Incumbent Andy Yeoman is running unopposed.

City Council District 1 Post 3: Incumbent Warren Simmons is running unopposed.

City Council District 2 Post 2: Carrie Armistead, Ben Crawford and MD Naser are running.

Bond referendum: A $10 million bond that, if approved, would go towards library, arts, co-working and civic space sprojects.

Dunwoody

The mayor’s seat and three City Council seats are on the ballot. There is also a bond referendum.

Mayor: Incumbent Lynn Deutsch is unopposed.

City Council District 1 Post 4 At Large: Incumbent Stacey Harris is running against Chris Ozor.

City Council District 2 Post 5 At Large: Incumbent Joe Seconder is running against Marianella Lopez.

City Council District 3 Post 6 At Large: Incumbent John Heneghan is running unopposed.

Bond referendum: A $60 million bond that, if approved, would go towards parks and recreation projects.

Lithonia

The mayor’s seat and two City Council seats are on the ballot.

Mayor: Incumbent Shameka Reynolds is running unopposed.

City Council: Incumbents Darold Honore Jr. and Vanneriah Wynn are running against William “Ric” Dodd and Fred Westbrook for two seats.

Pine Lake

The mayor’s seat and two City Council races are on the ballot.

Mayor: Brandy Hall and Moira Nelligan are running.

City Council: Incumbent Nivea Castro is running against Jeff Goldberg and Thomas Torrent for two seats.

Stone Mountain

Three City Council seats are on the ballot.

City Council Post 1: Incumbent Gina Stroud Cox is running against Anita Bass, Beverly Howard Patterson and Mike Schaaphok.

City Council Post 2: Incumbent Clint Monroe is running against Mark Marianos and Hannah Pizano.

Stonecrest

The mayor’s seat and two City Council seats are on the ballot.

Mayor: Incumbent Jazzmin Cobble is running against Diane Adoma, Kirby Frazier Jr., Dele Lowman and Bernard Smith Jr.

City Council District Post 2: Incumbent Rob Turner is running against Terry Fye and Belinda Hull.

City Council District Post 4: Incumbent George Turner is running against Malaika “Wells” Geuka.

Tucker

Three City Council seats are on the ballot.

City Council District 1 Post 2: Incumbent Virginia Rece is running against Karen Berry.

City Council District 2 Post 2: Patrice Cosby, Vinh Nguyen and Derik West are running.

City Council District 3 Post 2: Simone Pacely and Amy Trocchi are running.