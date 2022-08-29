Decatur Piccadilly scores 26/U due to roaches, unclean conditions

Among violations, live insects were crawling inside the flour bin, and live and dead roaches were in the kitchen. Two employees wearing gloves went outside to the dumpsters, returned to the kitchen, and began prepping food.

Black specs were on the ice and along the interior of the ice bin. The soda machine nozzles were also unclean with black mold-like buildup. The mop sink with a soiled mop inside was close to the meat sink without a splash guard.