Man sentenced to life without parole in killing of 7-year-old girl
Decatur Piccadilly scores 26/U due to roaches, unclean conditions

By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Piccadilly Cafeteria in Decatur scored a 26/U on a recent routine health inspection and was closed due to a lack of managerial control.

Among violations, live insects were crawling inside the flour bin, and live and dead roaches were in the kitchen. Two employees wearing gloves went outside to the dumpsters, returned to the kitchen, and began prepping food.

Black specs were on the ice and along the interior of the ice bin. The soda machine nozzles were also unclean with black mold-like buildup. The mop sink with a soiled mop inside was close to the meat sink without a splash guard.

Numerous foods were uncovered in coolers. In addition, some hot-holding items on the steam table were at unsafe temperatures, and several foods in coolers were out of the temperature range.

Fish was thawing in stagnant water, and cooked broccoli was thawing at room temperature.

Knives, stored as clean, were dirty with raw animal meat and food stains. Other cleaned utensils and dishes still had food debris on them. Contact surfaces throughout the kitchen were also contaminated with leftover food debris.

Piccadilly Cafeteria, 2801 Candler Road, Decatur, will be re-inspected. Its previous score was 83/B.

About the Author

Laura Berrios
