Dance company knows no bounds

A few years later Dance Force changed to Full Radius Dance. The company performs globally and is the most “visible component” of the organization, according to the artistic and executive director.

Full Radius Dance’s educational outreach programs “sprung” to the forefront during the pandemic with the in-person dance classes, then pivoting to a virtual format hosting dancers through Zoom from the metro area, across the states, Canada, India, Bermuda and New Zealand.

“The term disabled dancer a little over three decades ago would have been considered an oxymoron. As someone who has had a life-long disability, younger me would have never considered dance and the arts as a viable career path,” wrote FRD dancer Peter Trojic in an email to the AJC.

“Since joining FRD I have seen myself grow as a dancer and artist. It’s time we start looking and changing this idea of ‘normal’ that we’ve clung on to for years,” he added.

The classes (virtual) are relaunching Sept. 14.

A series of eight different dance classes will be offered with each class running about 3 weeks. Seen in the videos will be all the different embodiments: standing, seated and someone on the floor comprised of both disabled and non-disabled dancers. Once registered participants will receive a link to either a live class or a U-tube video.

The cost ranges from free up to what one can pay. “We realize that particularly for people with disabilities their annual income is so much lower than those without disabilities,” the founder said. “Not only do we provide accessibility through the content of our classes, but we also want to provide financial accessibility.

“Dance will help one rediscover and relearn their body. Bodies constantly change either through injury or through the natural aspect of aging. Everyday I discover something new about my body,” Scott added.

Visit: https://www.instagram.com/fullradiusdance

