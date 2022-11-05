BreakingNews
Over 1,000 absentee ballots never mailed to Cobb County voters
ajc logo
X

Cumming steakhouse scores 41/U

Local
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
10 minutes ago

The Ridge – Great Steak and Seafood in Cumming scored 41/U on a recent routine inspection, dropping from a 90/A.

The inspector said the staff and certified food manager need retraining on Georgia food codes.

Employee drinks were in the kitchen and on food prep surfaces. Multiple pairs of soiled shoes and socks were stored beside food in the dry stock and bar storage area.

A roach was crawling on the kitchen wall behind the prep-top cooler that contained food.

Among other violations, lemons were covered in a black mold-like growth. Raw chicken was stored with raw beef. A piece of paper was in the shrimp. Multiple hot foods on the steam table were at unsafe temperatures.

The dishwasher had no measurable amount of sanitizer. Tableware for use had visible grime and was stored behind a trash can. And the sides and surfaces of all the equipment and non-contact surfaces were coated in debris.

The Ridge – Great Steak and Seafood, 1053 Turner Road, Cumming, will be re-inspected.

About the Author

Laura Berrios
Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Over 1,000 absentee ballots never mailed to Cobb County voters1h ago

Credit: Christine Tannous/AJC

Cobb school board member stokes controversy with Catholic comments
4h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Jolt: GOP like ‘crabs in a bucket’ after David Ralston’s decision
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

The Falcons, dare we say, have gotten smart
19h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

The Falcons, dare we say, have gotten smart
19h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

A look at how Georgia Tech’s search for a football coach could be unfolding
18h ago
The Latest
Fulton County restaurant inspection scores
10m ago
Gwinnett County restaurant inspection scores
10m ago
Cherokee County restaurant inspection scores
10m ago
Featured

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Week 12 high school football scoreboard
12h ago
Wild Georgia: Expect a ‘blood moon’ eclipse on Election Day
Daylight saving time: 7 things to know
20h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top