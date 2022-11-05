Cumming steakhouse scores 41/U

The Ridge – Great Steak and Seafood in Cumming scored 41/U on a recent routine inspection, dropping from a 90/A.
The inspector said the staff and certified food manager need retraining on Georgia food codes.
Employee drinks were in the kitchen and on food prep surfaces. Multiple pairs of soiled shoes and socks were stored beside food in the dry stock and bar storage area.
A roach was crawling on the kitchen wall behind the prep-top cooler that contained food.
Among other violations, lemons were covered in a black mold-like growth. Raw chicken was stored with raw beef. A piece of paper was in the shrimp. Multiple hot foods on the steam table were at unsafe temperatures.
The dishwasher had no measurable amount of sanitizer. Tableware for use had visible grime and was stored behind a trash can. And the sides and surfaces of all the equipment and non-contact surfaces were coated in debris.
The Ridge – Great Steak and Seafood, 1053 Turner Road, Cumming, will be re-inspected.
