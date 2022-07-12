Cumming restaurant scores 40/U on routine inspection

Sri Krishna Vilas, an Indian restaurant in Cumming, had its health score drop from a 93/A to a 40/U during a recent routine inspection.
Throughout the inspection, employees failed to wash their hands between tasks. The facility has one hand sink in the kitchen, which was dry during the two-hour inspection.
Flies and roaches were observed in the kitchen, and food containers and equipment throughout the kitchen were dirty. Many food containers still had labels on them. One cup had visible mold.
Food items under time control had no documentation, and cold foods kept over 24 hours were not date-marked for disposal. Several foods were discarded for being out of the safe temperature range.
Some frozen foods were stored in grocery bags instead of food-grade bags or durable food service containers. A shipping container with food inside was on a floor outside the facility.
Sri Krishna Vilas, 2255 Calloway Court, will be reinspected.
